KU revises 'mercy chance, division improvement' exam fee to Rs 2600 per-candidate from Rs 2600 per-subject

Srinagar, Dec 14: The University of Kashmir Wednesday revised the examination fee of "mercy chance, division improvement" to Rs 2600 per-candidate from Rs 2600 per-subject in view of concerns expressed by the students.

A KU spokesperson, in a statement, regarding charging of Rs 2600 examination fee per-paper for the “mercy chance/division improvement” examination, issued a detailed clarification in the matter.

"The Mercy Chance/Division Improvement is a special category examination conducted by the University with the sole objective of securing the future prospect of the aspirants who want to either complete their long-pending degrees and/or improve their examination performance of their previously-completed degree programmes," the spokesperson said, adding that the said special examination entails more financial implications on the University.