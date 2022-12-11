KU seeks Rs 2600 per-paper exam fee from students, draws flak

Soon after the notification went viral on social media, the University authorities have been slammed by the candidates who are alleging “loot and extortion in the name of a special examination”.

“The fee of Rs 2600 per-paper is pure loot. I am a Ph.D holder and intended to go for division improvement in three papers of my UG degree. But when I saw the fee fixed by the University per-paper, I decided not to apply for division improvement. Where shall I get 7800 for three papers when I don’t earn a penny?” said Aqib Amin, a distraught student who has now appealed to the LG Manoj Sinha to look into this “extortion” by the KU authorities in the name of the examination.