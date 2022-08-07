KU shifts to Biometric Attendance

The Kashmir University (KU) authorities have ordered that all teaching and non-teaching employees of the University shall switch over to the Biometric System of marking their attendance ‘with immediate effect’.

“All employees shall necessarily mark their attendance both at arrival and departure as per the notified office hours,” reads an Order issued by Registrar on August 1, 2022.

The Order has been issued pursuant to “directions passed on July 28, 2022 by Principal Secretary Higher Education Department during the meeting with Registrars and Deans of all the Universities of Jammu and Kashmir”, and pursuant to “Communications made by Treasury Officer concerned for certifying operationality of Biometric Attendance at the University of Kashmir. A condition for release of salary.”