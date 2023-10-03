KU signs MoU with IIT Kanpur to forge cooperation across domains

A statement issued here said that the formal signing ceremony took place last week at the varsity’s main campus, symbolising a significant milestone in shared commitment to foster innovation and entrepreneurship.

The MOU was formally exchanged by KU Registrar, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir and CEO, Startup Innovation and Incubation Centre (SIIC), IIT Kanpur, Dr Nikhil Agarwal, in the presence of KU Vice-Chancellor, Prof Nilofar Khan, who presided over the meeting. The collaborative venture between the two institutions is designed to enhance cooperation across a spectrum of domains, including IIT Kanpur’s support for KU’s incubation initiatives and the promotion of entrepreneurship in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).