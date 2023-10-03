KU signs MoU with IIT Kanpur to forge cooperation across domains
Srinagar, Oct 3: In a momentous stride toward advancing entrepreneurship, innovation and incubation, the University of Kashmir (KU) and the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) solidified a partnership by signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU).
A statement issued here said that the formal signing ceremony took place last week at the varsity’s main campus, symbolising a significant milestone in shared commitment to foster innovation and entrepreneurship.
The MOU was formally exchanged by KU Registrar, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir and CEO, Startup Innovation and Incubation Centre (SIIC), IIT Kanpur, Dr Nikhil Agarwal, in the presence of KU Vice-Chancellor, Prof Nilofar Khan, who presided over the meeting. The collaborative venture between the two institutions is designed to enhance cooperation across a spectrum of domains, including IIT Kanpur’s support for KU’s incubation initiatives and the promotion of entrepreneurship in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).
The partnership will enable both institutions to extend co-incubation facilities to startups, provide mentorship support, technological assistance and access to funding while fostering knowledge exchange and expertise-sharing to inspire the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to embrace innovation and entrepreneurship.
Expressing her optimism about the collaboration, Vice-Chancellor, Kashmir University, Prof Nilofar Khan affirmed that the MOU will pave the way for the development of incubation and innovation facilities at the varsity.
“It will facilitate knowledge sharing, faculty development, internships and startup training efforts between the partnering institutions,” Prof Khan said.
Registrar, Kashmir University, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir underscored the importance of cooperation in bolstering innovation and entrepreneurship within the region.
CEO, SIIC, IIT Kanpur, Dr Nikhil Agarwal emphasised that the partnership would empower IIT Kanpur to support KU’s incubation initiatives and stimulate entrepreneurship for the economic development of the area.
Coordinator, New Generation Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centre (NewGen IEDC), KU, Dr Sartaj Hussain expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for their role in signing the MOU that will significantly bolster startup incubation efforts through KU’s NewGen IEDC, making a substantial contribution to the startup ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir.