KU signs MoU with six colleges on hand-holding for NAAC accreditation

KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan, who chaired the MoU-signing ceremony as chief guest, said it’s a historic occasion for the University as well as the colleges to further their academic linkage with the MoU, which will further enhance the profile of both mentor and mentee institutions.

“Since KU is amongst top ranking institutions in the UT of J&K with NAAC A+ accreditation, such MoUs will further add to our visibility and enable us to do the hand-holding of our six affiliated colleges to see that they are accredited by NAAC in due course of time,” she said, congratulating the team of the Directorate of Internal Quality Assurance (DIQA) for taking the MoU initiative under Margardshan.

Director Colleges, J&K Higher Education Department, Dr Yasmeen Ashai, who joined the MoU ceremony in virtual mode as the guest of honour, underlined the importance of the Margardshan scheme towards quality enhancement and quality sustenance in higher education institutions (HEIs). She thanked the University of Kashmir—affiliating University of majority of colleges in Kashmir division—for performing the role as the knowledge, training and mentoring partner for the affiliated HEIs actively.

Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir emphasised the importance of quality education and assured the University’s full support to realise the objectives listed in the Margadarshan scheme. Dean, College Development Council, Prof Manzoor Ahmad Khan, also shared his views.

Earlier, Director DIQA Prof Manzoor A Shah highlighted the broad objectives of the scheme and the roadmap to achieve them. He sought active cooperation of the six colleges in this endeavor.

Mr Showket Shafi, Deputy Director DIQA conducted proceedings of the event and also delivered a vote of thanks.

Prof Sadaf Nazir, In-Charge Principal GDC Kangan; Prof Mujahid Ahmad, Principal GDC Qazigund; Prof Abdul Manan, representative GDC Vailoo; Prof Farooq A Mir, Principal, GDC Bomai; Prof Haroon Rashid, representative GDC Tangdhar and Prof Farooq A Mir, Principal GDC Gurez were present on the occasion.