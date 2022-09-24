KU takes cognizance of claims over 'out of syllabus' Law paper

Srinagar, Sep 24: Administration at the Kashmir University on Saturday took cognizance of claims by B A LLB 10th semester students that the paper of "Child Law and Juvenile Justice" which was held on September 24, 2022 was allegedly out of syllabus.
Controller of Exams at KU said in a statement that as per the Standard Operating Procedure to be followed in such cases, the said question paper will be sent for evaluation by an expert committee to ascertain the genuineness of the claims of the examinees, in a time-bound manner.
"Further course of action will be taken only after the expert opinion is received, he said.
Students are advised to stay assured that appropriate justice will be done with them to safeguard their examination prospects, " he added.