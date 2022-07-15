KU to close for summer vacation from July 23; Hostels, labs to remain open

Srinagar, July 15: All teaching departments of the University of Kashmir and its satellite campuses shall observe summer vacations from 23rd July, 2022 to 31st July 2022.
A notification to this effect was issued by Joint Registrar (Academic Section) on Friday following a high-level meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan a day earlier to discuss commencement of summer vacations in the varsity.
The meeting was attended top officers of the University including Dean Academics, Deans of All Faculities, Registrar, Dean Students Welfare, Controller of Examinations and Provost (Boys and Girls Hostels), among other concerned officers and officials.
After thorough deliberations over several academic and research related matters, the Vice-Chancellor instructed that all the Departmental offices shall function normally during the summer vacations and the Heads of the Departments/Directors of Campuses/centers shall ensure that the examinations (theory/practical), if any, are conducted as per schedule.
Also, the VC asserted that for the convenience of the students and research scholars, the departmental labs and hostels shall remain functional during the period of summer break.