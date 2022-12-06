KU to hold 5-day mega tech fest

A diverse group of expert panelists including innovators, scientists, engineers, artists, and entrepreneurs will lead a wide array of conversations sharing their discoveries, endeavors, and insights amongst the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. Roshnaas roughly translates to companion and focuses on unifying and diversifying several departments of the university that will come together and work as a unit to make this technology fest one of the best events in the state. It is a unique exhibition of the intelligence and capabilities of our students who evolve ideas into factual projects of interest. It aims to motivate our students and push them to achieve their goals with determination, hard work, and inspiring creativity, technical prowess, and passion.