KU to hold 5-day mega tech fest

Srinagar, Dec 6: Roshnaas the inaugural version of the annual tech fest of the Institute of Technology, the University of Kashmir, Zakura Campus, is scheduled to be held from 8 to 12 December.
The organisers in a statement said the mega event marks a unique amalgamation of culture and innovation which will take place at the University of Kashmir, the main campus. This 5-day mega tech fest comprises a special series of events focusing on the radical implications of technological advancements and their potential to reshape society.
A diverse group of expert panelists including innovators, scientists, engineers, artists, and entrepreneurs will lead a wide array of conversations sharing their discoveries, endeavors, and insights amongst the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. Roshnaas roughly translates to companion and focuses on unifying and diversifying several departments of the university that will come together and work as a unit to make this technology fest one of the best events in the state. It is a unique exhibition of the intelligence and capabilities of our students who evolve ideas into factual projects of interest. It aims to motivate our students and push them to achieve their goals with determination, hard work, and inspiring creativity, technical prowess, and passion.
Roshnaas will connect students from various institutions to pursue their passion within a distinguished community of mentors. This event would feature representatives from a wide range of sectors, allowing students to gain exposure to new developments, ideas, and possibilities for improved career planning. This event has more than 30 exciting competitions, project presentations, workshops, and seminars integrated with a fair dose of fun-filled activities.
Mehvish Ashraf, Seerat khan, Deema Mehraj are volunteers at the event. “Roshnaas aims to bridge the gap between society and academic institutions. Since universities are major stakeholders in academics and youth development, we have invited more than 70 colleges and 100 schools of the valley for the fest. With carefully crafted events and programs for the student community, we are anticipating a huge turnout from all the institutions. This Techfest would give young and graduating students an opportunity to showcase their skills and provide them with entrepreneurial exposure that is very rare in the valley,” the statement said.