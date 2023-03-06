KU to invite online applications for PG entrance test in 3rd week of March

Srinagar, Mar 6: Vice-Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof Nilofer Khan on Monday chaired the Admission Advisory Committee to review the varsity’s preparedness for admissions to various PG programmes and other professional courses for the academic session 2023.

Prof Nilofer said the University’s admission process is recognised in academic and social circles as completely transparent and it is therefore important to maintain this benchmark through and through, a university spokesperson said in a statement.

Asserting that the standard of the admission process has a direct bearing on the reputation and image of the institution, the Vice-Chancellor emphasised the need to make greater use of technological advancements to ease the admission process right from submission of online applications by the aspirants to declaration of the results.

After threadbare discussions on various issues, the Advisory Committee decided that the University’s Directorate of Admissions and Competitive Examinations (DACE) will invite online application forms for admission to all programmes offered through University of Kashmir in the 3rd week of March 2023, following which the Entrance Test shall be conducted in the last week of April, 2023.