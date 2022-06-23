KU to make academic data of students available on DigiLocker

Srinagar: The University of Kashmir (KU) will make academic data of students available on DigiLocker. KU data will be available on the DigiLocker, an online platform of the Government of India for issuance, storage and verification of documents.
DigiLocker will enable the KU to make the academic data of its students easily accessible to them. It will also facilitate hassle-free verification of these documents through the online platform and put an end to the manual practice of doing the same.
Kashmir University's presence on DigiLocker was hit by administrative inertia for the last few years much to the disappointment of the students who had demanded that the Varsity must go live on DigiLocker like their counterparts in J&K.
These students had complained of facing difficulties in getting their documents verified through DigiLocker in other institutions in the country in absence of KU's presence on it.
Controller of Examinations KU Dr Majid Zaman when contacted confirmed that the University has gone live on DigiLocker.
He said the Vice Chancellor Prof. Nilofar Khan chaired a meeting to review the examination department's functioning soon after assuming the charge and impressed upon the need for the University to go live on DigiLocker in the “larger interest of the student community and the institution.”
"We have already put on DigiLocker the data of recently-declared UG results of 2018 batch, whose degree certificates we had prepared within 20 days of declaration of the results. The degree certificates of PG 2018 result were also prepared soon. These details are now available on the National Academic Depository (NAD)," Dr Majid said.
Notably, the University of Kashmir is amongst last institutions in the J&K UT as well as the UT of Ladakh to go live on DigiLocker.
The 17 academic, management, technology and other institutions in UTs of J&K and Ladakh which were already on DigiLocker much before KU include IIT Jammu, IIM Jammu, NIT Srinagar, BOSE, SKIMS, SKUAST Kashmir/Jammu, Cluster University Srinagar/Jammu, IUST Awantipora, BGSBU Rajouri, SMVDU and Central University of Srinagar/Jammu.
The JKBOSE has data of more than 16 lakh students on DigiLocker while this figure is more than 15 lakh for University of Jammu.
The University of Kashmir has already initiated new reforms in the examination domains, including the DigiLocker presence now.
In the examination reforms meeting at KU, VC Prof. Nilofar appreciated the new initiatives taken, as also those in the pipeline, which aim at bringing a perceptible change in examination domains in near future.