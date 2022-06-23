KU to make academic data of students available on DigiLocker

Srinagar: The University of Kashmir (KU) will make academic data of students available on DigiLocker. KU data will be available on the DigiLocker, an online platform of the Government of India for issuance, storage and verification of documents.

DigiLocker will enable the KU to make the academic data of its students easily accessible to them. It will also facilitate hassle-free verification of these documents through the online platform and put an end to the manual practice of doing the same.

Kashmir University's presence on DigiLocker was hit by administrative inertia for the last few years much to the disappointment of the students who had demanded that the Varsity must go live on DigiLocker like their counterparts in J&K.

These students had complained of facing difficulties in getting their documents verified through DigiLocker in other institutions in the country in absence of KU's presence on it.