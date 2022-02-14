KU to notify modalities for re-opening of campuses from March 1

As per a varsity spokesman, the decision to this effect was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad in the wake of deliberations held by J&K Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta with heads of educational institutions on Monday, a day after the UT administration issued fresh guidelines on reopening of educational institutions for in-person teaching.

After thorough deliberations, it was decided that the University shall immediately notify all the guidelines for students and faculty on reopening of the campuses from March 1.

The University is presently off for teaching purposes owing to ongoing winter vacations which shall conclude on February 28.