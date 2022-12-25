KU to open re-evaluation link for UG students 'unsatisfied' with 5th semester results

The students claimed that most of the students have been shown as "fail" in one subject while some have been awarded only one mark in other subjects.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Controller Examinations, KU, Dr Majid Zamaan said some students approached the Varsity saying they were not satisfied with the evaluation status.

"The students may be disappointed but fact of the matter is that the evaluation is being done by professionals," he said.

He, however, said that they will open the online link for students to apply for re-evaluation and to obtain the xerox copy of their answer papers.

"There is a set procedure for re-evaluation. We will process their re-evaluation applications as per norms," Dr Majid said.