KU to re-open for offline classes from March 3; authorities notify guidelines

"This is for the information of all concerned that the class-work/examination in the teaching departments of the main and satellite campuses shall resume in off-line mode from 3rd March, 2022. Accordingly, all Heads/Directors/Coordinators of the teaching departments shall adhere to the necessary guidelines in letter and spirit," a notification issued by Office of Dean Academic Affairs said.

Listing the mandatory guidelines, the DAA office said that all students shall produce vaccination certificates to attend the classes in offline mode and shall be subjected to random checks for COVID19 symptoms by thermal scanners or visual observations at all places in the campus especially class-rooms, laboratories, library and canteens.

"Over-crowding at any place on campus should be avoided under all circumstances. Adherence to SoPs notified from time to time by UGC and concerned Government agencies will be mandatory. Detection of any positive case should immediately be reported to concerned authorities and standard procedure shall be followed for isolation, quarantine etc," the guidelines read, adding that only candidates who have received both doses of vaccine shall be allowed in the class rooms.