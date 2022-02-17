Kashmir University to re-open on March 1

In his opening remarks, Prof Talat underlined the guidelines of the UT administration with regard to reopening of educational institutions following culmination of winter vacations.

Prof Talat asserted that the university's main and satellite campuses shall re-open for in-person teaching from March 1, 2022 with strict adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) by faculty, staff and students to ensure hassle-free continuation teaching and research activities.

In line with the deliberations held by J&K Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta with heads of educational institutions on February 14, Prof Talat directed Deans, Directors, HODs and Coordinators of Main and Satellite Campuses to urgently come up with a plan on campus re-opening, including enlisting of all necessary Do's and Dont's for circulation among students, SOPs for faculty, staff and students as well as on ensuring proper cleanliness and sanitation within the departments as well as in and around the campuses.

He said the year 2022 has to be the "Model Year for Academics" and "Model Year for Health and Cleanliness" in Jammu and Kashmir and necessary modalities to translate this mission of the UT administration into reality shall be immediately formulated and implemented in the University.

"Now that the University is opening post vacations and following disruptions caused by the Covid19 pandemic, students must get the best of education. It is equally important to facilitate students to interact more and more and engage in constructive academic and sports activities for their personal and professional wellbeing," Prof Talat said, directing all HODs to ensure that all classes are held on time and alternate arrangement of teachers, in case of any teacher going on leave, be made in advance without any fail so that students don't miss any classes or lag behind in academics and research.