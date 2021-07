Srinagar July 16: The administration at the University of Kashmir Friday said that the varsity will remain open on all Saturdays in connection with the upcoming 19th Convocation scheduled in the last week of this month.

A communique by Registrar KU, Prof Nisar Ahmad Mir said that the varsity will remain functional on all Saturdays till the convocation is held.

The attendance roster system of employees in vogue shall also remain suspended till further orders, the communique said.