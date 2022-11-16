KU to switch over to e-office from January 1, 2023, says VC

Saying that such technological interventions will lead to enhanced governance efficiency and transparency in the system, the VC directed imparting of necessary training to all officials concerned so that the e-office is rolled out in an efficient manner by the set timeline, beginning with the important offices.

The e-office application module is part of Administrative Management System (AMS) developed by the University and it includes other administrative services like leave, budget, finance, property return, among others, and its roll out will lead the varsity to shift completely to the online mode for its governance operations.