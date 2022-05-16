KU VC attends key SICI meeting on scientific collaboration with top Canadian institutions

The meeting was held with the President and Vice-Chancellor University of Ottawa and heads of various other institutions in India and Canada.

These roundtables are hosted at SICI member institutions and is an important platform to discuss the potential collaborative discourses between the KU and prestigious Canadian institutions.

Recently under the SICI’s matching and mapping programme, the Canadian SICI office has a detailed meeting with top administration of KU including VC, Dean Academic Affairs, Dean Research, KU SICI representative and some other KU scientists to identify possible long-term research collaborations in the areas of biodiversity, climate change, geology, food technology and green chemistry, among others.