KU VC calls for police-university bond to address social issues

Addressing the gathering, Prof Nilofer thanked the J&K Police Department for holding the cultural programme at the University of Kashmir.

She said such collaborative programmes between the Police and KU must not remain confined to cultural events only but move beyond to raise awareness on social issues like domestic violence, mental health, drug abuse and others.

Saying that it is important for youth to understand the role being played by the police for the welfare of youth, the Vice-Chancellor said such joint programmes can help channelise the creative potential of youth in the right direction besides creating a strong connect between the police and the University.

“Such events also provide an opportunity and platform for students to give vent to their hidden talent,” the VC said.

Superintendent of Police, Hazratbal, Mashkoor Ahmad Zargar, thanked the University authorities for providing space for the cultural programme. He said the Police will hold more programmes in collaboration with the University in future in accordance with its role and mandate concerning the welfare of people in general and that of youth in particular.

Later, the Vice-Chancellor, Superintendent of Police Hazratbal and other invited dignitaries presented mementoes and cash prizes among the participating students as a token of appreciation for their performances which enthralled the audience.

Earlier, Dean Students’ Welfare Prof Aneesa Shafi highlighted the objectives of the programme, saying such programmes not only act as a stress busters for students but also engage them in creative and constructive pursuits.

Cultural Officer KU Shahid Ali Khan conducted proceedings of the cultural programme.