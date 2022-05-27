KU VC chairs high-level meeting on examination reforms

In her introductory remarks, Prof Nilofer said the Examination Wing is the face of the University and this calls for making technological interventions to ease students vis-à-vis delivery of various services related to different Examination-related domains.

Controller of Examinations Dr Majid Zaman made a presentation on the status of various UG and PG examinations as well as new proposals in the pipeline to bring examination calendar back on track post-Covid disruptions.