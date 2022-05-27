KU VC chairs high-level meeting on examination reforms

Srinagar: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the status of various UG and PG examinations and the new initiatives underway by the varsity’s Examination Wing to boost delivery of various student-centric services.
In her introductory remarks, Prof Nilofer said the Examination Wing is the face of the University and this calls for making technological interventions to ease students vis-à-vis delivery of various services related to different Examination-related domains.
Controller of Examinations Dr Majid Zaman made a presentation on the status of various UG and PG examinations as well as new proposals in the pipeline to bring examination calendar back on track post-Covid disruptions.