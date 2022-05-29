KU VC chairs high-level meeting on examination reforms

In her introductory remarks, Prof Nilofer said the Examination Wing is the face of the University and this calls for making technological interventions to ease students vis-à-vis delivery of various services related to different examination-related domains.

“Besides career of our students, our institutional reputation and perception are largely linked to the efficiency of our Examination Wing. We need to make policy interventions as well as introduce newer technologies in critical domains related to examination processes, including paper-setting, evaluation, conduct etc. so that all concerned stakeholders, especially the all-important student community, do not feel any inconvenience in any manner,” the Vice Chancellor said.