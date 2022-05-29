KU VC chairs high-level meeting on examination reforms

Srinagar, May 28: Vice Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan chaired a high-level meeting to review the status of various UG and PG examinations and the new initiatives underway at the varsity’s Examination Wing to boost delivery of various student-centric services.
In her introductory remarks, Prof Nilofer said the Examination Wing is the face of the University and this calls for making technological interventions to ease students vis-à-vis delivery of various services related to different examination-related domains.
“Besides career of our students, our institutional reputation and perception are largely linked to the efficiency of our Examination Wing. We need to make policy interventions as well as introduce newer technologies in critical domains related to examination processes, including paper-setting, evaluation, conduct etc. so that all concerned stakeholders, especially the all-important student community, do not feel any inconvenience in any manner,” the Vice Chancellor said.
On the occasion, Controller of Examinations Dr Majid Zaman made a detailed power-point presentation on the status of various UG and PG examinations as well as new proposals in the pipeline to not only bring the examination calendar back on track post-COVID disruptions but also to further boost the efficiency of the examination system.
Dr Majid apprised the Vice-Chancellor that among newly-introduced initiatives, the Office of Controller of Examinations has started dispatching transcripts and degree certificates to respective colleges for easy collection by the students soon after the results are declared in order to lessen the inflow of students to the Examination Wing for this purpose. He also said that advance date-sheets, formulated at the start of each semester, are being issued to keep the students updated with their examination dates much in advance.