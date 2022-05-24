KU VC chairs maiden meeting of Deans, HODs, Directors

Srinagar, May 24: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofar Khan chaired her first meeting of deans of faculties, heads of departments and directors of the varsity’s satellite campuses and research centres on Tuesday.
A varsity spokesman said that Prof Khan while asserting that her appointment as Vice-Chancellor of the Kashmir University is a recognition of the collective hard-work and achievements of the faculty members and staff over the years, Prof Nilofar sought cooperation of deans, HODs and directors to meet the emerging challenges vis-à-vis academics and research progression with greater determination and zeal.
Emphasising on strict adherence to punctuality by faculty, staff and students, Prof Nilofar impressed upon the heads of departments to engage with students and research scholars more frequently to address their problems with a sense of seriousness.
“This University belongs to the whole society. We are accountable to society for everything that we do here. It is therefore imperative upon all of us to collectively work harder to achieve our academic goals and ensure that the faculty and students remain completely engrossed in their academic pursuits in line with the mandate of the University,” the Vice-Chancellor said, asserting that she had full confidence in the abilities of faculty members whose vast contribution is reflective in the varsity’s rankings in the NIRF as well as its A+ accreditation by the NAAC.
However, Prof Nilofar said, this mustn’t draw us to become complacent in any manner and therefore the faculty and the administration will have to work hand-in-hand to further improve upon the university’s rankings.
The Vice-Chancellor underlined the need for all faculty members to upkeep the prestige, dignity, reputation and sanctity of the institution which has a history of producing eminent academics and scholars.
“The society looks upon academics and scholars as torchbearers of discipline and determination. Our actions have a great impact on the institution’s image and reputation. Since KU is an old institution, all eyes are on its academics and scholars. Therefore we cannot afford to act in a manner which is detrimental to our image and reputation in the society,” she said.
Referring to the new National Education Policy-2020, Prof Nilofar said it is a priority area for the Government of Jammu and Kashmir as well as for the Kashmir University.
“I am confident that with our collective efforts, we can take a lead in NEP implementation in this University and its affiliated colleges,” she said.
The meeting was also attended by top administrators of the varsity including Dean Academic Affairs, Dean Research, Dean College Development Council, Registrar and Controller of Examinations.