KU VC chairs maiden meeting of Deans, HODs, Directors

A varsity spokesman said that Prof Khan while asserting that her appointment as Vice-Chancellor of the Kashmir University is a recognition of the collective hard-work and achievements of the faculty members and staff over the years, Prof Nilofar sought cooperation of deans, HODs and directors to meet the emerging challenges vis-à-vis academics and research progression with greater determination and zeal.

Emphasising on strict adherence to punctuality by faculty, staff and students, Prof Nilofar impressed upon the heads of departments to engage with students and research scholars more frequently to address their problems with a sense of seriousness.

“This University belongs to the whole society. We are accountable to society for everything that we do here. It is therefore imperative upon all of us to collectively work harder to achieve our academic goals and ensure that the faculty and students remain completely engrossed in their academic pursuits in line with the mandate of the University,” the Vice-Chancellor said, asserting that she had full confidence in the abilities of faculty members whose vast contribution is reflective in the varsity’s rankings in the NIRF as well as its A+ accreditation by the NAAC.