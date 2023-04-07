KU VC continues with surprise inspection of teaching departments

Notably, the Vice-Chancellor, ever since assuming her charge in May 2022, has been frequently inspecting teaching departments functioning under various Schools to reiterate her directions for timely conduct of class-work, research activities and examinations.

Urging the Heads of Departments to ensure punctuality of research scholars and maintenance of attendance register in this regard, the Vice-Chancellor said any delay in completing the research programmes in time will lead to delay in award of degrees to the research scholars which has to be completely done away with. “Besides the academic degrees, we want all research degrees to be awarded in time so that we are in turn able to hold new admissions for research programmes in time,” she said, impressing upon concerned supervisors and co-supervisors to undertake regular interactions with the research scholars.