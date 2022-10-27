KU VC directs timely completion of degrees, strict adherence to academic calendar

Chairing a meeting of deans of faculties, heads/coordinators of teaching departments and directors of various research centres/satellite campuses—second such meeting in a span of five months—the Vice-Chancellor directed for strict adherence to the already-notified academic calendar for timely award of degrees across campuses.

She said any delay in award of degrees will be detrimental for the students to secure their future academic, research and job prospects, and instructed that any impediments to realise this goal have to be “collectively done away with.”

“We are accountable to different stakeholders. There is absolutely no scope for delaying the award of degrees beyond the set timelines,” the Vice-Chancellor said, directing immediate uploading/submission of pending awards, if any, by the departments of the already-held PG examinations for formal declaration of the results.