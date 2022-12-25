KU VC inaugurates AISHE workshop

Srinagar, Dec 25: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan on Saturday inaugurated a training workshop on All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) and emphasised on timely submission of quality data by the varsity’s affiliated colleges well before the deadline of January 19.
The day-long workshop was organised by the AISHE Cell of KU’s Directorate of Internal Quality Assurance (DIQA) for Nodal Officers for AISHE in affiliated colleges and satellite campuses.
Asserting that AISHE data is very important for accreditation, quality assessment and RUSA funding of the University and its affiliated colleges, Prof Nilofer emphasised on maintaining “complete transparency” in data submission. She also highlighted the futuristic role of the University in mentoring its affiliated colleges on the National Education Policy-2020.The VC complimented the DIQA for holding the timely workshop. Ashok Kumar, State Nodal Officer AISHE, Government of J&K and MD RUSA, highlighted the importance of accuracy and quality of data, saying “authentic data will lead to better policy formulation on higher education.” He said the upcoming RUSA 3.0 will focus on enhancement of employ-ability, creation of new model colleges, multidisciplinary research, besides including non-accredited institutions in hilly and remote areas for funding.