KU VC inaugurates AISHE workshop

Asserting that AISHE data is very important for accreditation, quality assessment and RUSA funding of the University and its affiliated colleges, Prof Nilofer emphasised on maintaining “complete transparency” in data submission. She also highlighted the futuristic role of the University in mentoring its affiliated colleges on the National Education Policy-2020.The VC complimented the DIQA for holding the timely workshop. Ashok Kumar, State Nodal Officer AISHE, Government of J&K and MD RUSA, highlighted the importance of accuracy and quality of data, saying “authentic data will lead to better policy formulation on higher education.” He said the upcoming RUSA 3.0 will focus on enhancement of employ-ability, creation of new model colleges, multidisciplinary research, besides including non-accredited institutions in hilly and remote areas for funding.