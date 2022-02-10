KU VC inaugurates awareness programme on drug de-addction

Srinagar, Feb 10: Kashmir University's Department of Students Welfare (DSW) on Thursday started its drug de-addiciton awareness programme under 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' initiative.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that KU Vice Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad, who was the chief guest on the occasion, inaugurated the programme which is aimed to raise awareness on drug abuse in 10 districts of Kashmir.
In his presidential address, Prof Talat said it is a very significant initiative being led by the DSW and its office-bearers and student volunteers.
"Drug abuse is an alarming situation that we are seeing in J&K and other parts of the country. We have done something about it at the institutional, societal and personal levels to curb the menace for the wellbeing of people, especially youth," he said.
He said young lives are getting impacted by this menace and it is important for everyone to put their heads together and frame robust policies and strategies on both awareness and mitigation fronts to usher in a significant change at grassroots.
Prof Talat said academic institutions, especially universities, cannot stay away from taking a lead in holding such vital awareness programmes.
Prof Abdul Majid, Head Department of Psychiatry, SKIMS Medical College Bemina, delivered the keynote address.