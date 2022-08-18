KU VC inaugurates conference on ‘Reproductive Health and Disease’

Srinagar: Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University of Kashmir (KU), Prof Nilofer Khan Wednesday inaugurated a national-level conference on ‘Reproductive Health and Disease’.
A statement of KU issued here said that the day-long conference was organised by the varsity’s Department of Biotechnology under the aegis of the ICMR-Centre for Advanced Research.
Addressing academics and scientists, Prof Khan said such important conferences would offer newer insights to young researchers and students about the advancements made in the fields of reproductive health and disease which concern the well-being of society at large.
She said undertaking societal research was one of the focus areas of KU to create a robust ‘research culture’ where interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary research offers solutions to some of the pressing social and environmental issues that J&K is faced with.
“We look forward to this department, which is very important in our university, undertaking more national and international collaborative works,” she said.
Two renowned scientists – Padma Shree awardees Prof R N K Bamzai and Prof M L Madhan - were the guests of honour at the inaugural session.
In his address, Prof Bamezai called upon academic institutions to pool resources and expertise to do ‘good science’.
“The responsibility of any society towards its future is to ensure physical, emotional, behavioural and social wellbeing of its citizens. Building a nation and its future, therefore, requires a reproductively-healthy society so that future progeny is a dividend, not a burden,” he said.
In his keynote address, Prof M L Madan said today’s science means what one delivers to society and that’s what the current conference should look forward to conveying to young researchers and scholars.
Dean Academic Affairs Prof FarooqAMasoodi highlighted how scientists were “social assets” of a nation and why they should look to find answers to “problems ailing the society”.
Head Department of Biotechnology Prof Raies A Qadri delivered the welcome address and underscored the growth trajectory of the Department vis-à-vis academics and research.
At the inaugural session, the department felicitated its former HOD and former Vice Chancellor KU Prof KhurshidIqbalAndrabi for his “magnificent contribution in establishing the Department of Biotechnology as a world-class facility for research and teaching, and his contribution as KU Vice Chancellor”.
A citation and a shawl were presented to Prof Andrabi, on behalf of the Department, by the Vice-Chancellor Prof Khan as a token of honour.
The inaugural session was attended by top varsity administrators and academicians including Dean Research Prof Irshad A Nawchoo, Registrar NisarA Mir, Dean Biological Sciences Prof Zafar A Reshi, Controller of Examinations MajidZaman, Dean of several faculties, Heads of Departments besides students and scholars.