KU VC inaugurates conference on ‘Reproductive Health and Disease’

Srinagar: Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University of Kashmir (KU), Prof Nilofer Khan Wednesday inaugurated a national-level conference on ‘Reproductive Health and Disease’.

A statement of KU issued here said that the day-long conference was organised by the varsity’s Department of Biotechnology under the aegis of the ICMR-Centre for Advanced Research.

Addressing academics and scientists, Prof Khan said such important conferences would offer newer insights to young researchers and students about the advancements made in the fields of reproductive health and disease which concern the well-being of society at large.

She said undertaking societal research was one of the focus areas of KU to create a robust ‘research culture’ where interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary research offers solutions to some of the pressing social and environmental issues that J&K is faced with.

“We look forward to this department, which is very important in our university, undertaking more national and international collaborative works,” she said.