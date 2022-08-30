KU VC inaugurates one-day workshop on innovations, entrepreneurship

"We have been doing well in areas of teaching and research as is visible from our NIRF ranking and NAAC accreditation. However, we have to gear up in the area of innovations to fair better in future rankings and assessments," the Vice-Chancellor said, appreciating team DIQA for organising the workshop that aims to educate the student and faculty participants on varied aspects of innovations and entrepreneurship.

In his special remarks, Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir, who was a guest of honour, said the University has been providing good funding under several projects for innovations which are presently underway. He said more funding could be sought from different agencies to further boost innovations and entrepreneurship.