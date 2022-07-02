KU VC inaugurates workshop on research methodology

Srinagar: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan on Saturday inaugurated a workshop on research methodology.

The week-long online workshop has been organised by the varsity's UGC-Human Resource Development Centre for research scholars from social science disciplines to sensitise them about the theoretical and practical aspects of social research.

Addressing the participants, Prof Nilofer said a good research conducted in varied disciplines of social sciences and humanities can help develop real knowledge that will lead to welfare of society at large.