KU VC inaugurates workshop on research methodology

Srinagar: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan on Saturday inaugurated a workshop on research methodology.
The week-long online workshop has been organised by the varsity's UGC-Human Resource Development Centre for research scholars from social science disciplines to sensitise them about the theoretical and practical aspects of social research.
Addressing the participants, Prof Nilofer said a good research conducted in varied disciplines of social sciences and humanities can help develop real knowledge that will lead to welfare of society at large.
“Since social science forms the bedrock of development of policies for people's welfare, social scientists have a greater responsibility to be conscious of social issues and the need to tackle these with development of authentic knowledge through quality research in our institutions," the Vice-Chancellor said, urging the HRDC to continue updating faculty in higher educational institutions (HEIs) with latest trends in research methodologies.
The Vice-Chancellor exuded confidence that the University faculty would ready themselves for newer research challenges posed by interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary approaches to research as envisaged under the National Education Policy-2020.
Complimenting HRDC for holding faculty workshops frequently, Prof Nilofer said good research and quality publications in social sciences can help the University significantly in improving its rankings and visibility.
Director HRDC Prof Mushtaq Ahmad Darzi said the Centre has geared up for capacity-building and orientation of the faculty members from HEIs across the country in view of the requirements of the NEP-2020, especially in the area of research development.
Thanking the University administration for its support to the Centre's innovative programmes, Prof Darzi said the HRDC has drawn 50 faculty members from within and outside J&K to participate in the current workshop and benefit from renowned experts from diverse disciplines of social sciences.