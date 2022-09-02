KU VC interacts with students at Zakura Campus

Addressing the event as chief guest, Prof Nilofer said the hostel life of students studying away from their homes teaches them virtues of teamwork, togetherness, empathy, and discipline which continue to guide them throughout their lives. “I am glad to see our hostel students performing well in extracurricular activities, besides pursuing their teaching and research,” she said, after presenting certificates of participation to hostel boarders who had participated in several competitions. The Vice-Chancellor urged hostel boarders to continue focusing on their studies and assured them that their genuine concerns would be addressed in a phased manner, including providing a dedicated bus service facility to and from Zakura campus to the main campus. However, she advised them to perform their duties towards safeguarding hostel amenities with all seriousness. Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir also spoke on the occasion and said the University is trying to create student-friendly facilities and infrastructure to make their stay on the campuses comfortable and hassle-free.