KU VC Prof Talat inaugurates NSS blood donation camp

The day-long camp was organised by the varsity’s office of National Service Scheme (NSS) in collaboration with the University Health Centre and SMHS Hospital Srinagar.

Students, employees and volunteers donated more than 60 units of blood during the camp, which coincided with the re-opening of the university for on-campus classes.

Addressing participants and officers on the occasion, Prof Talat said academic institutions must organise such camps frequently to inculcate in students and staff the sense of selfless service to humanity.

“Blood donation is a great social service. There is no better place than an academic institution to spread the message of the importance of blood donation in saving lives,” he said. The VC congratulated the office of NSS for organising the blood donation camp.

Prof Talat, who later distributed certificates among the blood donors, said he is happy to observe that the student community is becoming conscious of various social and environmental challenges and is actively joining campaigns to help address the same.

“I compliment those who made it to this camp today to set an example for others to follow,” he said.

Prof Talat was accompanied by Registrar DrNisar A Mir, who assured the university administration’s full support to endeavors like blood donation.

NSS Coordinator DrMussavir Ahmad highlighted aims and objectives of the blood donation camp, which, among others, was attended by top varsity officers including Joint Registrar DrAshfaq A Zarri, Medical Officers and staff of the University Health Centre, apart from officials and volunteers of NSS.