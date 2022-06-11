KU VC, Registrar, officers condole demise of ex-Deputy Librarian

Srinagar: Kashmir University Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan, Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir and other officers of the University Administration on Saturday condoled the demise of Bashir Ahmad Vakil, former deputy librarian, Allama Iqbal Library KU.
He was father of Prof Gowhar Vakil, Dean School of Engineering and Director Institute of Engineering Zakura.
Describing Bashir Ahmad Vakil as a highly professional and dedicated official who always lend a helping hand to the student community, Prof Nilofer expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family in this hour of grief.
She said the entire University teaching and non-teaching fraternity stands in solidarity with the bereaved family, especially with Prof Gowhar Vakil.
The VC, Registrar, Dean Academic Affairs, Controller of Examination and other officers of the University Administration prayed for peace to the departed soul and forbearance to the family and relatives of the deceased to bear this loss.