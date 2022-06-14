KU VC reiterates to develop satellite campuses

Srinagar: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan on Tuesday reiterated to develop satellite campuses.

The assertion was made as the VC visited the varsity’s South Campus where she inaugurated an event organised by Institute of Nursing in connection with celebrations related to International Nurses Day.

The Vice-Chancellor also interacted with academic coordinators, faculty members and students separately and reviewed the status of ongoing programmes and facilities available in laboratories, library and classrooms.

Reiterating that the University administration is committed to further strength and develop its satellite campuses, Prof Nilofar appreciated the faculty and students of the Institute of Nursing for doing well in academics.

She hoped that the Institute would strive to become one of the model institutions in the country to impart nursing education.