KU VC reiterates to develop satellite campuses

Srinagar: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan on Tuesday reiterated to develop satellite campuses.
The assertion was made as the VC visited the varsity’s South Campus where she inaugurated an event organised by Institute of Nursing in connection with celebrations related to International Nurses Day.
The Vice-Chancellor also interacted with academic coordinators, faculty members and students separately and reviewed the status of ongoing programmes and facilities available in laboratories, library and classrooms.
Reiterating that the University administration is committed to further strength and develop its satellite campuses, Prof Nilofar appreciated the faculty and students of the Institute of Nursing for doing well in academics.
She hoped that the Institute would strive to become one of the model institutions in the country to impart nursing education.
“We will explore the possibility of launching more paramedical courses in South Campus after evaluating their feasibility and seeking necessary approvals from the competent bodies. We assure our full support to the development of off-site campuses,” the Vice-Chancellor said.
She said nursing is recognised as a noble profession across the globe and this calls upon our students to work with utmost dedication and commitment in the service of humanity.
Dean Research Prof Irshad A Nawchoo, Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir, Principal GMC Anantnag Prof Tariq Qureshi—who were guests of honour—also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the sacredness of the nursing profession. Dr Nisar assured the administration's full support to academic endeavors of South Campus.
Director South Campus Dr Mukhtar A Khanday delivered the welcome address, while Dr Mohammad Iqbal Bhat conducted proceedings of the event.
The Vice-Chancellor later inspected Science Block, Girls Hostel and Central Library where she interacted with the students and faculty. She also interacted with academic coordinators of various departments following a detailed power-point presentation by the Campus Director Dr Khanday about the ongoing programmes, infrastructure development, faculty and non-teaching strength and future plans vis-à-vis academic progression.