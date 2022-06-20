KU VC stresses on promoting outcome-based spending

At the outset, Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir welcomed the members which was followed by a detailed Power Point Presentation by Dr Ashfaq Ahmed Zarri regarding the overall financial scenario, status of available funds, utilisation patters and the consolidated budgetary demand projected by different units.

The Committee was informed that the Budget Finance Management System (BFMS) is being linked with e-office soon for hastening the purpose of online submission and approval of payments also.

The agenda of the meeting included internal allocation of Revenue Budget and Locals Funds in favour of various Departments/Centres/Directorates/Satellite Campuses for the current financial year. The budget presentations will continue for three days from 20th June to 22nd June 2022.