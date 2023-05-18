KU VC takes up CUET exam centre issue with UT administration

The Vice-Chancellor spoke to Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department, J&K Government, Shri Alok Kumar, and urged him to further take up the matter with the National Testing Agency (NTA) so that examination centres for the CUET (UG) are set up in Kashmir and the aspirants do not have to travel outside the Valley to sit in the said examination.

The Vice-Chancellor said that setting up examination centres at convenient locations in the Valley will ease the candidates, especially those coming from far-off places and underprivileged sections of society, and save their travel time which they can appropriately use to focus on their studies.