KU VC visits IIS Gujarat University after their MoU on collaborative projects

On 25 May, the University of Kashmir and the Indian Institute of Sustainability, Gujarat University, signed the MoU to collaborate with each other for the advancement of sustainable development and to help promote innovations, entrepreneurship, and action-oriented research in several key areas. The VC’s visit is intended to further build mutual cooperation between the IIS and the University of Kashmir to learn, assimilate and develop further on the core strengths, experience, and institutional objectives of the respective parties in the public interest of the advancement of training, research, studies, policy analysis, policy advice, consultancy, monitoring and evaluation.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Nilofer Khan said it is a momentous occasion to enter into collaboration with IIS to help develop a holistic approach to sustainable development. She also said that the University of Kashmir is making all efforts to develop such important linkages to further the cause of research in emerging areas and contribute to the country’s growth and development.