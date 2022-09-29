KU VC visits IIS Gujarat University after their MoU on collaborative projects

Srinagar, Sep 29: The Vice Chancellor University of Kashmir on Thursday visited the Indian Institute of Sustainability, Gujarat University, to further strengthen the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two institutions in May this year.
On 25 May, the University of Kashmir and the Indian Institute of Sustainability, Gujarat University, signed the MoU to collaborate with each other for the advancement of sustainable development and to help promote innovations, entrepreneurship, and action-oriented research in several key areas. The VC’s visit is intended to further build mutual cooperation between the IIS and the University of Kashmir to learn, assimilate and develop further on the core strengths, experience, and institutional objectives of the respective parties in the public interest of the advancement of training, research, studies, policy analysis, policy advice, consultancy, monitoring and evaluation.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof Nilofer Khan said it is a momentous occasion to enter into collaboration with IIS to help develop a holistic approach to sustainable development. She also said that the University of Kashmir is making all efforts to develop such important linkages to further the cause of research in emerging areas and contribute to the country’s growth and development.
Prof Himanshu Pandya, Vice-Chancellor, Gujarat University and Chairperson IIS said that by virtue of the MoU, both institutions together will support the vision of ‘5 Trillion Dollar Economy”. Prof Pandya also added that both the institutions can create a lot of value in different areas of mutual interest for development of both regions, Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir.
Sudhanshu Jangir, Director, Indian Institute of Sustainability, said that this MoU can help students of both the institutions to explore and research in areas like Sustainability, Agriculture, Entrepreneurship, and Farm-Nonfarm activities.
Additionally, a meeting was held among Vice-Chancellor, Gujarat University, Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir and other dignitaries of Gujarat University, which was followed by inauguration of various Clubs of IIS, “EKYAM” (Placement Cell of IIS), “VIDYUT”, (Social Media Club), “PRARAMBH”, (Start-up Club) , “VIHAAN”(Cultural Club).