KU VC visits IIS Gujarat University to strength MoU on innovations, action-oriented research

On 25th May 2022, the University of Kashmir and Indian Institute of Sustainability, Gujarat University, signed the MoU to collaborate with each other for advancement of sustainable development and to help promote innovations, entrepreneurship and action-oriented research in several key areas.

The VC’s visit is intended to further build mutual cooperation between the IIS and University of Kashmir to learn, assimilate and develop further on the core strengths, experience and institutional objectives of the respective parties in the public interest of the advancement of training, research, studies, policy analysis, policy advice, consultancy, monitoring and evaluation.