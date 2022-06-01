KU VC visits North Campus

Srinagar: Vice Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan on Wednesday visited the varsity’s North Campus at Baramulla.
The Vice-Chancellor inaugurated a two-day multidisciplinary workshop on research methodology organised by the Research Centre, North Campus.
She was accompanied by Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir, Special Secretary to Vice-Chancellor Dr Tanveer A Shah, Executive Engineer Bilal Masood Shayiq and some other officials of the University. This was the Vice-Chancellor's first visit to North Campus after assuming the charge on May 20.
Addressing academics and participants, Prof Nilofer, the chief guest on the occasion, congratulated the North Campus for organising the research workshop on a vital topic. She threw light on various issues related to research and assured the Director North Campus Prof Pervez Ahmed that the satellite campus will be given full support by the University administration.
Prof Farooq Masoodi, Dean Academic Affairs, who was a guest of honour, joined the inaugural session in online mode. Asserting that both research methodology and data analysis were very vital components of good research, Prof Masoodi urged young scholars to ready themselves for collaborative and interdisciplinary research.
Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir also spoke on the occasion and stated that research scholars should give something back to society through their research endeavors.