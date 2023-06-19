KU VC visits South Campus | Chairs curtain-raiser ceremony of student festival ‘Satsoas’

According to a press note, the VC also chaired a meeting of faculty members on the campus to take stock of its academic functioning and facilities available for the students.

'Satsoas' is a multicolour and multidimensional event and will include a range of extracurricular activities to raise awareness on four key themes including drug addiction, climate change, domestic violence and preservation of cultural heritage. It will engage students from across the University's campuses and affiliated colleges. The event is being held under the umbrella of G20 events and draws its basic idea from engaging students in creating mass awareness on various Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).