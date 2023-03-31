KU Vice Chancellor chairs NAAC steering committee meeting

Srinagar, Mar 31: With the University of Kashmir due for NAAC re-accreditation next year, the Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan on Friday chaired the varsity’s NAAC Steering Committee meeting and directed for addressing all “areas of concern” well in advance to fare better in the qualitative and quantitative metrics of assessment.

Reviewing the progress made so far on plugging "grey areas” identified previously, Prof Nilofer said the University will immediately constitute teams of academics and officers for each assessment parameter to evaluate their current status and come up with suggestions on addressing the areas of concern.

“Since we are due for NAAC assessment around May 2024, we will have to utilise the available window of time to attend to areas where we can fare better in comparison to the last assessment, and see how best to address parameters bracketed as grey areas,” the VC said, after taking a detailed review of each parameter related to qualitative metrics, quantitative metrics and student satisfaction survey.