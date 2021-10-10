KU Vice Chancellor, officers, faculty condole demise of Akhter Rasool

Akhter, a noted graphic designer and currently working at the varsity's EMMRC, died after a suspected cardiac arrest this morning.

In his condolence message, Prof Talat, while praying for eternal peace to the departed soul, expressed his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family in this moment of grief. He said Akther was a talented graphic designer whose contributions to the branding and promotion of the university through his professional endeavours will always be remembered.

Registrar Dr Mir, who visited the bereaved family to express his condolences and sympathies, described Akhtar as a very skilled professional whose work would speak for itself. “In his death, we have lost a very capable and hardworking employee whose void is difficult to fill,” Mir said.

Top university officers including Special Secretary to Vice-Chancellor, Dr Tanveer A Shah, Media Advisor and Director EMRC KU Dr Salima Jan, former Director EMRC Prof Shahid Rasool, Dean School of Behavioral Sciences, Prof Showket A Shah, Director IT and SS Dr Maroof Qadri and other officials participated in Akthar Rasool’s last rites and later visited the bereaved family to express their condolences and sympathies.

A separate condolence meeting was held by EMRC with Dr Salima Jan in chair. The meeting was attended by staff of EMRC where rich tributes were paid to Akther Rasool.

“EMRC will always remember the high degree of professionalism that Akhtar Rasool exhibited throughout his career. He was a very down to earth person who always wore a smile while greeting his friends and colleagues,” the members said, praying for eternal peace to the departed soul.

The EMRC family expressed its heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, deans of various faculties, heads of departments, faculty members, non-teaching staff condoled the demise of Akther Rasool and prayed to God Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul.