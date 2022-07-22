KU Vice Chancellor visits Examination Wing, assures prompt student services

Srinagar, July 21: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan on Friday visited the varsity's Examination Wing to have a first-hand account of its functioning.
Accompanied by Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir and Controller of Examinations Dr Majid Zaman, the Vice-Chancellor went around various units of the Examination Wing to inspect the facilities and services being provided to the students.
Appreciating efforts being made towards restoration of the examination calendar in the wake of disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Prof Nilofer reiterated the University's commitment to follow the already-notified examination calendar in letter and spirit for timely award of degrees to the students.
Impressing upon further upgradation of the examination and registration systems/ domains, the VC called for complete digitization of the registration data to bring further efficiency in the delivery of various services.
The Vice-Chancellor said the students and scholars visiting the Examination Wing will soon have a dedicated space to register their concerns/grievances and get the same addressed in a hassle-free manner.
She said a state-of-the-art facility is being created which will have an electronically-generated token system for visitors intending to have their concerns addressed in the concerned units of the Examination Wing.
"Steps are afoot to minimise the inflow of students and scholars to the Examination Wing to avail different services which will be provided to them online in due course of time," the VC said, adding that the University is now on DigiLocker which will ease students in a big way once the entire data is transferred on the platform.
Pertinently, the VC's visit to the Examination Wing is part of her ongoing endeavour to visit various teaching departments and centres to take stock of services and facilities available to the students.