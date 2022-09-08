KU welcomes freshers, VC says students are university's lifeline, most-valuable asset

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan, the architect of the event organised by the Department of Students Welfare (DSW), inaugurated the programme at the jam-packed Convocation Complex that hosted over 2000 students, besides administrators, deans, heads, directors and coordinators of various departments and satellite campuses.

In her welcome address, Prof Nilofer said the student community is the University's lifeline and we consider them as our most-valuable asset.

"We welcome you wholeheartedly to the University family," she told the students, who responded with huge rounds of applause.

Reiterating that her doors are always open for the students, Prof Nilofer said this fresher meet has been conceived to introduce our academic administrators and officers who are at the helm to serve students with dedication and commitment.

"There may be some difficulties during your two-year journey in the campus, but that offers us a chance to introspect and improve further by working hand-in-hand," she said.

The Vice-Chancellor, however, advised the students to uphold the prestige and dignity of the institution by adhering to discipline alongside showing total commitment to studies.