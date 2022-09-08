KU welcomes freshers, VC says students are university's lifeline, most-valuable asset

Srinagar, Sep 8: In a first major initiative conceived to introduce the Kashmir University administration and all its units offering student-centric services to the freshers, the University of Kashmir on Thursday organised a mega welcome meet-cum-orientation programme.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan, the architect of the event organised by the Department of Students Welfare (DSW), inaugurated the programme at the jam-packed Convocation Complex that hosted over 2000 students, besides administrators, deans, heads, directors and coordinators of various departments and satellite campuses.
In her welcome address, Prof Nilofer said the student community is the University's lifeline and we consider them as our most-valuable asset.
"We welcome you wholeheartedly to the University family," she told the students, who responded with huge rounds of applause.
Reiterating that her doors are always open for the students, Prof Nilofer said this fresher meet has been conceived to introduce our academic administrators and officers who are at the helm to serve students with dedication and commitment.
"There may be some difficulties during your two-year journey in the campus, but that offers us a chance to introspect and improve further by working hand-in-hand," she said.
The Vice-Chancellor, however, advised the students to uphold the prestige and dignity of the institution by adhering to discipline alongside showing total commitment to studies.
"We want you to become ambassadors of our prestigious institution which has risen, with dedication of each faculty member and staff, to figure among the country's top 100 universities which has also been accredited by NAAC as an A+ institution," the Vice-Chancellor said, urging the students to become active partners in further raising the University's academic standards.
"Sometimes we develop and carry certain wrong notions about the institution based on misinformation or false perceptions. But I assure you that we are here to do the best for your welfare. We are open to constructive criticism but we want our students to broaden their vision and become accomodative to understanding our limitations that we sometimes face," Prof Nilofer said, extending her best wishes to the students.
Dean Academic Affairs Prof Farooq A Masoodi said our students are the institution's "mirror reflection" when they leave the campus.
"While we offer to provide best services, we expect our dear students to be sensitive to their duties towards institution-building," he said.
Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir highlighted the University's relentless efforts to provide best education, facilities and services to the students, and to develop student-friendly infrastructure.
Dean Students' Welfare Prof Aneesa Shafi highlighted objectives of the programme.
"I advise you to come to us with your ideas, perspectives and suggestions so that we engage with each other to take this institution forward together," she said in her introductory remarks.
Key administrators and officers later gave presentations to underline the student services being offered at their departments/units.
These included Controller of Examinations; Director IT; Chief Librarian; Chief Proctor; Provost (Boys Hostels); Provost (Girls Hostels); Directors of IOT Zakura, North Campus and South Campus; Director EMRC and Media Advisor; Coordinator NSS/Directorate of Physical Education and Sports; Coordinator CBCS; Medical Officer University Health Centre and Presiding Officer, Internal Complaints Committee.
Cultural Officer, Coordinator Special Cell and Junior Coordinator DSW also made short presentations related to their domains.
Cultural Officer Shahid Ali Khan conducted proceedings of the event.