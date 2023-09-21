KU welcomes new students with grand freshers’ meet

The meet featured diverse activities and entertainment showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Kashmir through mesmerising performances by talented students displaying the region's vibrant cultural fabric. Highlighting the varsity’s remarkable journey in academic excellence, the Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof Nilofer Khan extended a warm welcome to the incoming students and acknowledged their potential to become the future leaders and change-makers.

“Kashmir University is not just a place of learning but a hub of opportunities and holistic development,” she said, adding that this event is not only a celebration but also a reminder of the university's commitment to providing a holistic educational experience that extends beyond textbooks and classrooms. Prof Nilofer Khan highlighted the diverse academic programmes, quality faculty, cutting-edge research, vibrant sports ecosystem, cultural and extracurricular activities available on the campus.