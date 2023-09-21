KU welcomes new students with grand freshers’ meet

Srinagar, Sep 21: To mark the commencement of the new academic year and to welcome the fresh students to begin their educational journey, the Department of Students’ Welfare (DSW), University of Kashmir (KU) Thursday organised an delightful freshers’ meet here in the varsity grand Convocation Complex.
The meet featured diverse activities and entertainment showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Kashmir through mesmerising performances by talented students displaying the region's vibrant cultural fabric. Highlighting the varsity’s remarkable journey in academic excellence, the Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof Nilofer Khan extended a warm welcome to the incoming students and acknowledged their potential to become the future leaders and change-makers.
“Kashmir University is not just a place of learning but a hub of opportunities and holistic development,” she said, adding that this event is not only a celebration but also a reminder of the university's commitment to providing a holistic educational experience that extends beyond textbooks and classrooms. Prof Nilofer Khan highlighted the diverse academic programmes, quality faculty, cutting-edge research, vibrant sports ecosystem, cultural and extracurricular activities available on the campus.
She encouraged students to explore their creative talents through cultural events and extracurricular activities that foster personal growth and community engagement. Dean Academic Affairs, Prof Farooq Ahmad Masoodi said that success is not defined by grades alone, but by personal growth and the positive impact one makes on the world around.
“Embrace diversity, foster inclusivity and strive to leave a lasting legacy of positive change during your time here,” he said, adding that the true essence of education is not limited to what happens inside the classroom but extends to every experience, every conversation and every opportunity one embraces.
Registrar, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir underscored the plethora of top-notch facilities available on the campus, setting the tone for an enriching academic journey. Emphasising the importance of a conducive learning environment, he said, “The Kashmir University is committed to providing students with not only exceptional academic programmes but also an enriching campus experience.”
He encouraged the students, especially girl students, to participate in various cultural, sports and extracurricular activities for an all-round development. Welcoming the dignitaries and the incoming batch of freshers, Dean Students’ Welfare, Prof Aneesa Shafi emphasised the importance of camaraderie and support within the academic community. She said, “You are the future torchbearers of our society, and we are excited to have you join the Kashmir University family. This institution is not just a place of learning; it's a platform for personal and intellectual growth. Here, you will find opportunities to explore, discover, and become the best version of yourselves."
Meanwhile, the poster of the much-anticipated Sonzal-2023 Youth Festival scheduled for next month and poster of the DSW Club were also unveiled during the ceremony. Director Admissions, Prof Farooq Ahmad; Controller of Examinations, Dr Majid Zaman Baba, Librarian, Allama Iqbal Library, Prof Sumeer Gul and Chief Proctor Dr Imtiyaz Ahmad Khan also spoke on the occasion.
Dean, College Development Council, Prof Khurshid Ahmad Butt; Dean, Research, University of Kashmir, Prof Irshad Ahmad Nawchoo; Special Secretary to the Vice Chancellor, Dr Ashfaq Ahmad Zarri, directors of the satellite campuses besides various other deans, directors, heads of departments were also present on the occasion. Cultural Officer, DSW, Shahid Ali Khan conducted the proceedings of the event.