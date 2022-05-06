KU withdraws B.Pharma admission notification

Srinagar, May 6: The directorate of admissions and competitive examination of Kashmir University on Friday withdrew the four-year B Pharma admission notification nearly nine months after issuing it.
The varsity has cited lack of permission from the Health and Medical Education Department for this.
The move has left the students worried who complained that the varsity’s admission department wasted their crucial nine months “only to botch up their admission prospect in the course.”
Notably, the directorate of admissions and competitive exams issued the admission notification in October last year for B.Pharma course for the session-2021 and invited applications from the eligible students as well.
“We submitted the admission form and paid our fees as well. We have been waiting for entrance for the last 9 months but unfortunately the KU has withdrawn the admission notification which is totally surprising for us,” a distressed student told Greater Kashmir.
"Why did KU authorities issue the notification in the first place if they had not taken up the matter of permission with the Health and Medical Education Department," the student said.
Students said the Kashmir University has wasted their full academic session saying that they could have applied for the same course somewhere else.
"It speaks volumes about the non seriousness of authorities at KU who have no respect for students' academic prospects," the students said.
The agitated students said they have already suffered on account of academic disruptions due to COVID-19 pandemic and now the University has compounded their miseries.
"Who will compensate for our loss of academic time ?" the students asked.
Notably, the withdrawal of B.Pharma admission notification comes months after the KU's Directorate of Admissions and Competitive Examinations messed up the PG admission process 2021, forcing the varsity to eventually regularise the botched-up PG admissions after the concerned selectees raised hue and cry for being penalised for the fault of the University. The students were granted admissions in various PG programmes without having requisite 24 credits in their UG course.
Meanwhile, the director admission and competitive examination Prof Farooq Ahmad Mir in a notification has said that in light of the communications received from the Department of Health and Medical Education, Govt. of Jammu and Kashmir (UT), the permission has not been granted to University of Kashmir for proceeding further for admission to 4-Year B. Pharma programme for the academic session-2021.
“Consequently the Admission Notification No. 12 of 2021 for B.Pharma Programme session-2021 dated 29-10-2021 issued by the University of Kashmir is hereby withdrawn with immediate effect,” the notification reads.
It further reads that the notice with regard to refund the application form fees deposited by the candidates shall be issued separately.
“The candidates are advised to regularly access the University official website for further updates,” the notice reads.
A top official of KU informed Greater Kashmir that the Board of Professional Entrance Examination (BOPEE) did not allow the KU to hold entrance of students for their admission to 4year B.Pharma course, days after the admission notification was issued.
“The directorate of admissions tried to convince the BOPEE to allow them for holding entrance but the BOPEE turned down the plea which ultimately forced KU authorities to withdraw the notification,” the official said.
“It is unfortunate that the students lost their crucial months waiting for their entrance. The aspirants would always call the concerned department to get the status about the admission process,” he said.
Director admission and competitive examinations KU, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir was not available to comment on the issue.