Kulgam Admin braces up to hold Tourism festivals

It was given out that Chiranbal Festival shall be celebrated in first week of July, 2022 and Aharbal Tourism Festival will be held in the 3rd week of July.

The DC directed all the concerned officers to make fool proof arrangements to make the said events attractive and successful.

The District Administration is focused to promote the unexplored tourist destination in the district and in previous months it has already organised several tourism festivals and activities at Panchanpatri and Aharbal to boost the tourism sector.

The meeting was attended by ADC, JD-Planning, ACR, TO and other officers.