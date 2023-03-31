Kulgam Admin calls on officers to launch poppy destruction drives

Kulgam, Mar 31: The Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Kulgam, Showkat Ahmad Rather today chaired the District Level Committee of Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) here at Mini-Secretariat to take a review of the action taken by the concerned departments with regard to curbing the drug menace in the district.
At the outset, a detailed discussion was held regarding measures undertaken by the concerned departments for combating the illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and their consumption in the district.
While reviewing the measures taken, the ADDC maintained that the District Administration is focused to create a drug-free environment in the district and stressed upon the officers of all the line departments including Enforcement agencies to ensure better coordination to contain the drug peddling and to break the supply chain.
He also asked the police to take stringent action against the culprits involved in the hazardous trade of drugs.
With regard to the destruction of poppy ADDC instructed to start massive poppy destruction drives in a coordinated manner at an early stage this season across the district.