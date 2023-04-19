Kulgam Admin seeks public support in war against drug menace

Kulgam, Apr 19: To take a first-hand appraisal of public grievances and demands, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr.Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today visited the Qaimoo area and presided over a mega grievance redressal camp held at block complex Qaimoo.
The programme witnessed an overwhelming response from PRIs and the general public, especially from youth, who participated to highlight issues and grievances confronting their areas for early redressal.
ADC ViqarAhmed Giri, ACR Mir Imtiyaz Ul Aziz, ACD Mohammad Imran Khan, CEO, CMO, Tehsildar, BMO, and other officers also remained available in this grievances redressal camp.
The delegation of people from the Qaimoo, Redwani, Wanpora, Sonigam, and other areas apprised the DC about their issues and developmental requirements of their areas.
The DC after giving a patient hearing to all the issues raised during the proceedings addressed some of the immediate nature of grievances on the spot and issues required to be redressed at a higher level were also noted.
Addressing the occasion, the DC said that the administration is committed to the holistic development of the area and urged people to proactively support the District Administration in the war launched against the drug menace.
He also appealed to people to voluntarily destroy poppies from their farms, and fields. While complimenting the people of Sonigam village for the initiative of poppy destruction drives which people carried out in the village to destroy the poppy, DC added that this positive approach of people is required to eliminate the drug menace which has victimized youth.
Grievances redressal camps were also held in Devsar and D. H. Pora Blocks where ADDC and SDM listened to the issues of people for early redressal.