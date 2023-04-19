Kulgam Admin seeks public support in war against drug menace

The programme witnessed an overwhelming response from PRIs and the general public, especially from youth, who participated to highlight issues and grievances confronting their areas for early redressal.

ADC ViqarAhmed Giri, ACR Mir Imtiyaz Ul Aziz, ACD Mohammad Imran Khan, CEO, CMO, Tehsildar, BMO, and other officers also remained available in this grievances redressal camp.