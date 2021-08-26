Kulgam court rejects bail to kidnapping accused

Rejecting the bail plea of the accused, the court said that exercising discretion of bail in favour of a person accused of kidnapping a minor girl with intention to commit rape means giving a wrong message to the society,.

After hearing public prosecutor Aijaz Ahmad Najar and defence counsel, the Court of Principal Session Judge, Kulgam presided over by Tahir Khurshid Raina observed that exercising discretion of bail in favour of a person accused of kidnapping a minor girl with intention to commit rape means giving a wrong message to the society.

The court observed that the society was stooping so low was highly unfortunate.

“Such depraved-minded people are stigma on the face of humanity and deserve all condemnation instead of the concession of the bail,” it said.

“Exercising discretion of bail in their favour means to give a wrong message to the society whereby to embolden such detestable person and their ilk to do all such nonsense activities and then escape the clutches of law by the shield of bail,” the court said.

It said that no court can come to the rescue of such accused who are alleged to have committed rank immorality and criminality, entailing wrath and condemnation of the society at large.

Referring to various provisions of law and Supreme Court judgments, the court said that the gravity of the offence is obviously serious and its impact on the society is large, especially in context of women education, her dignity and her empowerment.

“That of course is becoming causality on account of such nefarious activities of the depraved minds like the accused. Their free movement has to be curtailed in the interest of the minor victim and the society at large,” the court said. “The investigation in the case is going on and charge-sheet is yet to be filed, I do not find any reason to exercise discretion of grant of bail in favour of the accused. Accordingly, these bail applications are rejected.”

As per the prosecution, the accused persons kidnapped the victim in vehicle. They gagged her mouth and forcibly confined her in the vehicle with an intention to commit rape.