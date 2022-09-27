Kulgam encounter | 150 terrorists killed this year: ADGP Vijay Kumar

Srinagar, Sep 27: Two Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorists were killed while as another is trapped in ongoing encounter in Kulgam district of south Kashmir.
This is the second encounter in Kulgam in less than 24 hours and Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that both the terrorists were involved several crime cases.
The encounter broke out in Awhatto area of Kulgam on Tuesday evening after J&K Police. Army and paramilitary forces launched a cordon and search operation to flush out terrorists.
Police said that as joint teams started searches, hiding terrorists opened fire on them triggering an encounter. “#Encounter has started at Ahwatoo area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted soon after the encounter broke.
Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet said that two terrorists have been killed. “#KulgamEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total 02). #Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice,” it said.
ADGP Kashmir told Greater Kashmir that both killed categorised terrorists of JeM outfit. He identified them as Mohammad Shafi Ganie of Batpora ,Kulgamand Mohammad Asif Wani @Yawar of Takia Gopalpora Kulgam.” 02 AK 47 rifles and Amns recovered” Vijay Kumar said
Earlier in tweet ADGP Kashmir said two local terrorists are trapped. “Two local #terrorists of proscribed #terror outfit JeM trapped in the ongoing #encounter. Both the trapped terrorists are involved in several terror crime cases: ADGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice,” Vijay Kumar said.
After an hour of fire fight police said one terrorist has been killed. “#KulgamEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice,” police said.
ADGP Vijay Kumar told Greater Kashmir that still both the terrorist have been killed. “Both terrorist have been killed,” he added.
The encounter in Awhatto area took places less than 24 hours of encounter in Batpora village of Kulgam where a foreign terrorist was killed.
This year so far 152 terrorists were killed while as in 2021 a number 171 were killed.