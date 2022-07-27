Kashmir

Kulgam encounter: Army soldier injured, militants escape

Security forces near a gunfight site in south Kashmir. [Representational Picture]
Security forces near a gunfight site in south Kashmir. [Representational Picture]Mir Wasim for Greater Kashmir
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, July 26: An Army soldier was injured in a brief gunfight with militants, who managed to escape in Baryihard Kathpora area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir on Wednesday morning.

The encounter ensued after a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area following a tip off.

In the ensuing firefight, a soldier was injured and was evacuated to hospital, news agency GNS reported.

Subsequently, there was a lull in the firefight and no fresh exchange of fire took place at the time this report was filed. A police officer said the possibility of militants having escaped from the site can not be ruled out even as cordon has been strengthened around the spot.

